ON THE PAGE: Libraries give added motivation to pick up a book

Fraser Valley Regional Libraries are all taking part in the Summer Reading Club

By Dylan Schroeder/Special to The News

Long days, high temperatures, and trips to the beach – when the school year ends, there are a few things people can count on, perhaps none more so than the Summer Reading Club at the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

The theme this year is Crack the Case!

It’s all about mysteries, puzzles, and the unknown.

A yearly program for all ages, the Summer Reading Club encourages people to take a little time out of their day to read: books, comics, magazines, newspapers, anything you like!

There are weekly draws for prizes, special contests, reading medals and all kinds of exciting entertainers.

RELATED:

This summer, FVRL has partnered with Beanstack for SRC. Beanstack is a mobile and desktop app that’s used to track your summer reading. After signing up online, you log your daily reading and earn badges and entries for prize draws—-all through Beanstack.

An entire family can share one Beanstack account and it’s super quick and easy to use. If you love keeping track on a paper record, you don’t have to worry, you can get one of those at your local library to help you keep track of your reading and collect stickers.

SRC has an exciting slate of performers lined up this summer.

RECENT ON THE PAGE: Reading advisers there to help find good books, more

Check out magician Leif David, Haida storyteller Kung Jaadee, ventriloquist Kellie Haines, and Professor Wow and The Invisible World of Science. All of these performers will be online and are free to access through the Beanstack app.

Attending these events even gets you extra entries into our prize draws.

If you come into the library in person (masked and socially distanced,) there are also some special summer contests waiting for you. It’s the perfect time to pick up your next beach reads for the whole family.

It can be easy at any age to let reading slip off your radar during the summer.

For students, it’s important keep up literacy skills so kids move into the next school year ready to go.

PAST ON THE PAGE: Kits and contests fostering exploration and creativity

The Summer Reading Club is a great way to help stay motivated to read, keep mentally active and earn some really great prizes along the way.

Reading regularly has all kinds of benefits for adults, as well, including vocabulary expansion, building empathy, sleep readiness, and fighting off cognitive decline.

If you want help registering or want to pick up your paper record, you can come into the Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows libraries.

You can also visit us online at www.fvrl.bc.ca for more information, or register here for Summer Reading Club.

The program started on June 21 and runs all summer.

We can’t wait to see how much reading you do!

– Dylan Schroeder is a librarian with the Maple Ridge public library

.