ON THE PAGE: Libraries have ‘ya covered’ with those new year’s resolutions

Local libraries have everything from ukuleles and telescopes to sunshine lamps available to borrow

by Afton Schindel/Special to The News

2020 is coming to a close.

If you’re one of the many people hoping for a fresh start this new year, it’s about time to start making a list of new year’s resolutions for 2021.

The library has your back. We can help you reach your goals with our amazing free resources.

Here are just some of the things available to help you start off on the right foot.

There’s nothing that’s as invigorating as starting anew, feeling motivated and energetic to take on a new year.

As winter rolls in and sunlight is limited, some of us start getting the winter blues.

Check out FVRL’s newest addition to the playground – sunshine lamps.

These light therapy boxes help combat the winter blues. They emit a bright light (10, 000 lux), and can help replace lost sunlight exposure and balance hormones.

Light therapy is generally safe, however, people who have sensitive eyes or skin should not use a sunshine lamp without first consulting a doctor. People with serious depression symptoms should also consult a medial or therapy professional.

Reading more books is a great new year’s goal.

But, what if you’ve decided you want to read a book per month and have absolutely no idea what books you might enjoy?

Connect with our knowledgeable reading advisor staff who can point you in the right direction and give you a personalized list of suggestions.

You can find a reading advisor on our website at https://www.fvrl.bc.ca/myreadingadviser.

If you’re hoping to explore some new hobbies – free and hands on – we’ve got ukulele’s and spectrums for the music lover, telescopes for those interested in astronomy, and spheros for those interested in learning to code – all available to borrow and take home.

For the person who wants to create, record, and produce using technology, our database Lynda.com has a number of video tutorials that cover how to use popular software and websites such as Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, Garage Band, and YouTube.

Magazine titles and availability are not the same at each library branch, but they’re a great place to look when keeping up to date with hobby or health trends or gathering ideas for your next big project. Our libraries have a wide range of magazines that cover topics such as healthy living; outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and running; and a variety of hobbies including gardening, knitting, astronomy, and photography.

If you’re looking to get out of debt, create a budget, form new habits (or banish old ones), get organized or take up meditation – our knowledgeable library staff can help you find books and resources that will help you to achieve your 2021 goals.

For more information about Fraser Valley Regional Library services, check out our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca or phone your local library.

– Afton Schindel is a community librarian at the Pitt Meadows Library

.

_____________________________

Fraser Valley Regional LibraryPitt Meadows

