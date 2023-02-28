(Pitt Meadows Library/Special to The News)

ON THE PAGE: Libraries ramping up for spring break fun

From games to science, there are a number of special sessions on tap for the March holiday

By Afton Schindel/Special to The News

Spring break is just around the corner.

If you are searching for ways to keep your kids entertained and engaged, the Pitt Meadows Public Library and Maple Ridge Public Library have a number of events happening.

Don’t miss out on our visit with Science World!

Thursday, March 16 – 12:30 pm at Maple Ridge Public Library

Thursday, March 16 – 2:30 pm at Pitt Meadows Library – held at the recreation centre gym

Learn how scientists make new discoveries.

Explore powerful topics like air pressure, electricity and movement. Join Science World On The Road for lots of hands-on fun to help you ignite the wonder of science.

Pitt Meadows Public Library

Drop-in for a variety of crayon crafts Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from March 13 to 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons will be running Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 14 to 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We will be hosting four one-session games for ages 10 and up. New players are welcome. D&D is a classic tabletop role-playing game that provides an exciting adventure experience for kids. Learn teamwork, problem-solving skills, and use your imagination. Register online.

Available March 1, take home a 4×4 canvas to turn into a piece of artwork. Return it by April 1, to enter our second annual Tiny Art Show. Opening night of the Art Show is April 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Maple Ridge Public Library

Join us for a puppet show on Tuesday, March 14 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This morning will be full of wacky tales, silly songs and lots of laughter.

Also on March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m, come play Nintendo Switch on the big screen. We’ll have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Four players will be competing on each screen for epic challenges! Did we mention there will be pizza? Suitable for teens ages 12 to18.

Drop by the Maple Ridge Library on March 17, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and March 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for some crafts – just bring your creativity!

Family Games Night takes place March 14 and 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet up with family and friends or come and make some new friends during this fun night out.

Finally, join us for local author and storyteller Tiffany Stone on March 21, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. She will be sharing fun poems and fascinating facts from her upcoming comic book-style poetry collection, Super Small: Miniature Marvels of the Natural World, illustrated by Ashley Spires.

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

–Afton Schindel is a librarian supervisor at the Pitt Meadows Library

RECENT ON THE PAGE: Winter Fun Fair on tap Sunday in the stacks

PAST AFTON COLUMN: Books for kids who don't like reading

