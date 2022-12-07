ON THE PAGE: Library offers volunteer opportunities for Maple Ridge teens

Erin Crowley can help find the books and other library resources people need at Maple Ridge Library. (Special to The News)

Erin Crowley can help find the books and other library resources people need at Maple Ridge Library. (Special to The News)

By Erin Crowley/Special to The News

Beginning this past fall, Maple Ridge Public Library resumed in-library and in-person volunteer opportunities for teens.

If you are in Grades 8 to 12, and want to share your love of reading and libraries with the community, you are invited to join the library’s Teen Advisory Group (TAG).

TAG meets the third Tuesday of the month during the school year, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and all TAG volunteer hours count towards graduation requirements.

TAG develops meaningful and enjoyable volunteer experiences for high school students.

Teens have the opportunity to contribute ideas that change the look and feel of the library and its programs. They also connect with younger students, seniors, and families living in their community.

TAG is great experience for teens who would like to use their initiative to help plan library programs.

Because the group was online for two years, there are lots opportunities to help TAG grow in the coming year.

This winter and spring, TAG members will help to plan and deliver some amazing new teen programs at the library, like Sphero BOLT Challenge, Nintendo Switch Challenge, and Puzzle Cube Mania.

TAG members will also help with drop-in children’s Pro-D Day Crafternoons and the new weekly Family Games Night starting in January 2023.

TAG members also have the opportunity to volunteer to mentor students in Grades 1 through 3 in the popular Reading Buddies program. As a big buddy, teens share their love of reading with their little buddy and help little buddies practise their literacy skills.

Reading Buddies partners meet once a week for six weeks in the library, and big buddies have the option of volunteering for some or all three of the Reading Buddies sessions (fall, winter, and spring).

Reading Buddies is a lot of fun and has a positive impact on both little buddies and big buddies!

If teens are interested in joining the Teen Advisory Group, they can come by the library and pick up an application form.

Or, for more information about TAG or any other Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, check out the library’s event page at www.fvrl.bc.ca or speak with our friendly staff during your next visit.

– Erin Crowley is a librarian with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Maple Ridge

