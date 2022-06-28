ON THE PAGE: Maple Ridge library rolls out new StoryWalk on Canada Day

Reading club and much more available at Fraser Valley libraries this summer

Liza Morris is a community librarian at the Maple Ridge library. (Special to The News)

by Liza Morris/Special to The News

The warm weather is back and the kids are out of school, which means it’s time to sign up for Summer Reading Club (SRC) at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows public libraries.

Summer Reading Club is a province-wide literacy program that encourages kids to keep reading over the summer holidays.

At Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL), you can join two ways.

Download the Beanstack app and start tracking your reading. Earn badges and enter contests online to win amazing prizes, including a Nintendo Switch.

Or stop by the library to pick up a supplemental paper reading record. Collect stickers and enter to win weekly and monthly prizes in-library all summer long.

We also have fantastic SRC performers, including magicians Norden & Gorden, storyteller Elspeth Bowers, musician Will Stroet, and the Sierra Club of BC.

All SRC performers will be available online on-demand so you can watch your favourites over and over again.

The extra special thing about Summer Reading Club at FVRL is it is for everyone. We have SRC for kids, teens, and adults with great prizes for every age group. The whole family can join.

For more information about SRC, including a link to the Beanstack app, check out https://fvrlca.beanstack.org or stop by your local library for more information.

The FVRL Playground is another great way to have fun this summer.

The Playground at FVRL offers customers of all ages free access to fun and engaging STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) related learning experiences.

Recently added items to borrow include the Sphero BOLT, puzzle cubes, telescopes, birdwatching backpacks, and more. Check out the website or stop by your local library for more information.

If you are looking to get out and about this summer, visit the library for in-person children’s programs, including Storytime and Babytime. We also have fun summer themed Take & Make activity packages.

At Maple Ridge Public Library, we are also proud to announce the launch of the Maple Ridge StoryWalk program, which is a joint project with the City of Maple Ridge and Envision Financial.

StoryWalks are a great way to incorporate family literacy, exercise, fresh ai, and fun.

These self-guided walks are very popular all around B.C. and the world, and are new to Maple Ridge this year.

The StoryWalk will be located in three Maple Ridge parks during July, August, and September – Firefighters Park, Brickwood Park, and Hammond Park.

We will be doing a special StoryWalk launch at the Maple Ridge Canada Day celebration in Memorial Peace Park with the story Little Narwhal, Not Alone, by Tiffany Stone.

Stop by on Friday, July 1, between noon and 6 p.m., to see the StoryWalk in the park and join special StoryWalk storytimes with author Tiffany Stone at 2 and 4 p.m.

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, including Summer Reading Club, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

– Liza Morris is a community librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library

