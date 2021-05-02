Maple Ridge librarian Jessica Boorsma is a reading adviser within the Fraser Valley Regional Library system. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge librarian Jessica Boorsma is a reading adviser within the Fraser Valley Regional Library system. (Special to The News)

ON THE PAGE: Reading advisers there to help find good books, more

Hunting for a page-turner, a TV show to binge watch, or a movie to enjoy? These folks can help.

By Jessica Boorsma/Special to The News

There always seems to be something new that a person just has to check out.

In a world of so many possibilities, how does one choose what book to read next, what show to binge, or what movies to add to their list?

And furthermore, where do you find your newest faves if you want to branch out from the latest bestseller, or watch more than just the biggest new Netflix show?

If you struggle with any of these challenges, you’re not alone – and we’re here to help.

I’m Jessica, and I’m both a librarian at the Maple Ridge public library and an FVRL reading adviser.

RECENT COLUMN – ON THE PAGE: Kits and contests fostering exploration and creativity

It’s our job to connect you with new things to enjoy, whether you’re looking for books, movies, or shows.

We’re here to help you navigate the messy battlegrounds of bestsellers and little-known indies to find content that suits your tastes.

Readers’ advisory is one of my favourite parts of my job.

Connecting people with books ultimately brings people together as they share what they love, what they hate, or what they want more of, and being the facilitator for that connection is so gratifying.

ANOTHER RECENT COLUMN – ON THE PAGE: Maple Ridge library offers lifeline for many during pandemic

If you are looking for something to read, I have recommendations for you!

For the YA addict, I recommend the Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater. For someone looking for an engrossing, creatively-formatted gem, I recommend Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

For a new adult newbie, I recommend November 9 by Colleen Hoover.

And, for the fantasy fanatic, I recommend Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas.

You can find all of these and more in our collection here at FVRL.

If you are ready to take the plunge and request a reading list, you can find a link to our “reading advisers” under the “reading room” tab on our website, or click here.

From there, you can find a form to tell us what books you enjoy, what shows you’ve watched recently, or what movies you love, or even a combination of all three.

Request a specific adviser, or send it to any adviser available.

We will take your preferences and create a list just for you of books, shows, and/or movies that we believe you will enjoy.

And you can always come back for more whenever you’d like, from any of the reading advisers available.

Of course, the library is also open daily, and we love to talk to you about your latest watches, reads, and listens. Stop by anytime to talk with our friendly staff about what you are loving.

For more information about FVRL reading advisers, and to find the link to request a personalized list, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca.

You can find us in the “reading room” on the website, and you can find Sally, Sarah, and I in person at the Maple Ridge public library.

– Jessica Boorsma is a librarian at the Maple Ridge public library

Most Read