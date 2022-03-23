ON THE PAGE: Visitors share love for their library

So much more than books available at the Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge libraries

During the month of April, the Pitt Meadows library will have a tiny art show on display. Residents are invited to pick up a tile, apply their creativity, then exhibit their talents in the upcoming show. (Special to The News)

By Afton Schindel/Special to The News

March 30 marks 10 years since the current Pitt Meadows Library building opened.

And a decade later, it is still a space enjoyed by so many in the community.

Staff often see customers studying, reading magazines or curling up with a Launchpad tablet. Launchpad tablets are pre-loaded with ad-free learning apps provided by the library for use in library. They are suitable for children ages three to five or five to seven – depending on the set.

Spring break has been particularly buzzing with kids enjoying the ongoing scavenger hunts, book battle contests, Keva planks, and Magformers. We have seen many amazing Magformer and Picasso tile structures built on the light table over the past few weeks.

During the month of February, we invited customers to share with us what they loved most about the Pitt Meadow’s library. Responses ranged from expressing a love of the physical space to the love of the friendly staff and activities, contests, and items available to take home.

Here are just a few of the responses we got:

“I love the community feel”

“I love the library because it’s a portal to many worlds … and it’s free!”

“I feel very happy and peaceful when at the library”

“I love the library because they have lots to do & see & try”

“I get positive vibes from library”

“I get to borrow books and find new authors I’ve never heard of before!”

“I have fun with my friends here”

“I love the library because there are so many activities”

“Gives me a quiet space to study, learn & find cool new books”

“Because they make me feel at home”

We are always looking for new ideas to engage with the public and while many of our programs are currently online using Zoom, there is still a lot happening in the physical library.

For April, Take N’ Make craft kits at Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge libraries will be ready to pick up and are fun activities to take home.

Pitt Meadows library will also be hosting a tiny art show in honour of World Art Day. We are taking submissions of your mini artwork until April 1. Contact the library at 604-465-4113 for more information – all ages welcome.

We will also, once again, be raising live butterflies.

Come to the Pitt Meadows library to watch them grow from larvae to butterfly.

And throughout April, we are celebrating bat appreciation day with another scavenger hunt. Find the hidden bats, learn facts about them, and solve a puzzle.

If puzzles are something you’re interested in, FVRL now has puzzle cubes available to borrow for free with your library card! FVRL Playground is a collection of non-traditional lending items and in-library experiences that support STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math).

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

– Afton Schindel is a community librarian at the Pitt Meadows Public Library

