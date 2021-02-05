Kids weren’t going to let some snow stop them from having fun after the region was hit with storms in early February 2017. (The News files)

Kids weren't going to let some snow stop them from having fun after the region was hit with storms in early February 2017.

ON THIS DAY: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows dig out from February 2017 snowstorms

Community was blanketed, causing adults to focus on snow clearing and kids to focus on outdoor play

The forecast for colder weather on the way this weekend, reminiscent of this time of year in 2017 when the region was hit with snow.

Based on the forecast for early February 2017, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District cancelled classes.

While the kids enjoyed the opportunity to play in the snow, the grown ups focused on digging out.

Snow

John Olson plowed the snow off of the box lacrosse surface at Maple Ridge secondary back in February 2017.
