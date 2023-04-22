Online fundraiser seeks to help family of deceased Pitt Meadows realtor

Michael Fandrey (left) and his daughters Lauren (8) and Vivian (5) survive Jessica Norman-Fandrey, who died after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. (Michael Fandrey/Special to The News)

After a long and emotionally draining battle with ovarian cancer, a former Pitt Meadows realtor has passed away, leaving behind her husband and two daughters.

Jessica Norman-Fandrey was first diagnosed two years ago at the young age of 42 and never stopped fighting until her tragic passing on April 11, according to her friend and former co-worker Trevor Tache.

Tache and Norman-Fandrey spent 12 years working together at Royal LePage Brookside Realty, where Tache said she did real estate “the right way.”

“She cared a lot about her clients and was really well-respected,” said Tache.

He also explained that Norman-Fandrey fiercely loved and protected her family and was a very proud individual.

It was this very pride that led to her keeping her diagnosis quiet and not letting others know just how bad it was getting, explained her husband Michael Fandrey.

“Most would not have known by the way she carried herself that she was as ill as she was. And she sure as hell was not going to let on,” said Fandrey.

“She exemplified sheer strength and determination, she was knocked down countless times from, surgeries, treatments, and a broken medical system – only to rise again and again.”

Norman-Fandrey had been diagnosed with stage four high-grade serous carcinoma, which is often only seen in older individuals.

“The doctors called it the reverse lottery,” said Tache. “At only 44, she shouldn’t be gone.”

In order to try and honour his friend’s memory and help her family in their time of need, Tache set up a GoFundMe for Fandrey and his daughters Lauren, 8, and Vivian, 5.

“Mike has taken so much time off work to care for Jessica and will continue to take extended time off to mourn with the girls,” said Tache. “Keeping them busy with their routines of sports, activities, and school will be the biggest priority for Mike which will give them a little normalcy in this difficult time.”

In less than a week, the fundraiser has already surpassed $33,000, which Tache said he was shocked and pleased to see.

The GoFundMe is available at www.gofundme.com/f/fandrey-family-support.

