Online service for Maple Ridge assistant fire chief who lost his battle with cancer

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Doug Armour passed away last weekend from cancer. (THE NEWS-files)

A funeral service for Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Doug Armour is to be livestreamed.

Armour passed away a little more than a week ago after driving to the hospital for what was supposed to be routine surgery that led to complications and a cancer diagnosis.

The cancer had been there for some time, said his brother Stuart Armour, adding that it was the type of cancer that didn’t show up until it was quite advanced.

Armour’s family moved to Canada from Scotland in 1973, so Stuart said, they don’t have a lot of family here.

“The fire department was his other extended family,” his brother said.

Armour started with Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue in 2001 as a paid-on-call firefighter and received a career position in 2007. In 2015 he became a training officer for the department, and in July 2017 he began his new job as an assistant fire chief.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the number of people permitted at gatherings, people are being invited to join the service live on YouTube at 10 a.m. on July 25.

