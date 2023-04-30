Open house for Men’s Shed in Maple Ridge

Members of the Alouette Men’s Shed who recently volunteered their time to paint the main office for Country Fest and the Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)

A men’s shed in Maple Ridge is planning an open house to show the public what they are all about.

The Alouette Men’s Shed will be opening their new workshop to the public for people to see the projects they have underway.

A men’s shed is basically a place for senior men to get together to work on projects, promoting their overall social, mental, and physical health and well-being.

First started in Australia to keep men physically active and healthy, there are now 3,000 men’s sheds worldwide, with about 50 in Canada, 22 in B.C., and now two in Maple Ridge.

The open house will be taking place from 11-2 p.m. on May 24, at their new workshop at Ridge Church, 22155 Lougheed Highway, the north side lower level entrance.

“The guys have worked very hard to upgrade the shop and make it a great space for working on projects to benefit the community,” said Heather Treleaven with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

The Seniors Network started this initiative last summer and they have quickly grown the membership to over 55 men – many of whom were struggling with depression and boredom – who have now found a new purpose, explained Treleaven.

This is a free event and refreshments will be served.

For more information call 604-786-7404 or email AlouetteMensShed@outlook.com.

