Members of the Alouette Men’s Shed who recently volunteered their time to paint the main office for Country Fest and the Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)

Members of the Alouette Men’s Shed who recently volunteered their time to paint the main office for Country Fest and the Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)

Open house for Men’s Shed in Maple Ridge

Alouette Men’s Shed open house on Wednesday, May 24.

A men’s shed in Maple Ridge is planning an open house to show the public what they are all about.

The Alouette Men’s Shed will be opening their new workshop to the public for people to see the projects they have underway.

A men’s shed is basically a place for senior men to get together to work on projects, promoting their overall social, mental, and physical health and well-being.

First started in Australia to keep men physically active and healthy, there are now 3,000 men’s sheds worldwide, with about 50 in Canada, 22 in B.C., and now two in Maple Ridge.

The open house will be taking place from 11-2 p.m. on May 24, at their new workshop at Ridge Church, 22155 Lougheed Highway, the north side lower level entrance.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge men’s shed build birdhouses for community causes

ALSO: Seniors Network planning new men’s shed in Maple Ridge

“The guys have worked very hard to upgrade the shop and make it a great space for working on projects to benefit the community,” said Heather Treleaven with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

The Seniors Network started this initiative last summer and they have quickly grown the membership to over 55 men – many of whom were struggling with depression and boredom – who have now found a new purpose, explained Treleaven.

This is a free event and refreshments will be served.

For more information call 604-786-7404 or email AlouetteMensShed@outlook.com.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeUnited Way

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows Home Show’s psychic fair keeps growing

Just Posted

Jaime Perrault (right) helped Team Canada qualify for the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship by going unbeaten in the qualifiers. (Canada Soccer/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows teen helps bring Team Canada to Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

Members of the Alouette Men’s Shed who recently volunteered their time to paint the main office for Country Fest and the Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)
Open house for Men’s Shed in Maple Ridge

Peyton Macmorran competes in the girls Grade 8-9 long jump. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)
Maple Ridge secondary hosts hundreds of athletes for track meet

Some one in Maple Ridge won $1 million Saturday, April 29. (BCLC file)
$1 million won by Maple Ridge ticket purchaser