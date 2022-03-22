Open house guests see first chums of season in the troughs at the Bell Irving Hatchery. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

Open house guests see first chums of season in the troughs at the Bell Irving Hatchery. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

Open house guests see first chums of season in Maple Ridge hatchery pond

Next KEEPS event on April 24

About 100 people turned out to the Bell Irving Hatchery in Maple Ridge on Sunday, March 20, to get a glimpse of the first pond of chum salmon of the year.

“It’s a sure sign that spring is here,” said Ross Davies with the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society.

And, he said, some people came by who were interested in getting involved with the society. They will be doing things like stream monitoring and ecological restoration.

Davies said they are currently looking for volunteers, as well as board members.

The next big event at the hatchery will be Goodbye Chums from 11-2 p.m. on April 24.

“That is the spring right-of-passage of putting chum salmon fry in a bucket and letting them go to the creek,” said Davies.

Watershed Watch will be at the event as well as WildSafeBC.

RELATED: Waving goodbye to chums in Maple Ridge in 2019

ALSO: Spills into Maple Ridge creek killing hatchery salmon

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeSalmon

 

Children release fry into the creek. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

Children release fry into the creek. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

Previous story
B.C. woman creates ‘fidget blanket’ for autism, dementia

Just Posted

Children learned about owls at the KEEPS open house. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Open house guests see first chums of season in Maple Ridge hatchery pond

In the blue division the Burrards, center, faced the Langley Thunder. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Burrards take gold and bronze in U11 field lacrosse provincials in Maple Ridge

SKY Helicopters in Pitt Meadows, run by Langley’s Andrew Westlund, has been recognized by the BC Touism Industry for innovation in marketing. (SKY Helicopters/Special to Black Press Media)
Pitt Meadows helicopter tour company recognized at BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference

The U18 Ridge Meadows Rustlers swept Semiahmoo in the playoffs to go onto final four where they went 2-0-1 to win the playoffs banner, and move onto the provincials that are being played until Wednesday, March 23. (Special to The News)
U-18 Rustlers going for gold in Surrey