Open house guests see first chums of season in Maple Ridge hatchery pond

Open house guests see first chums of season in the troughs at the Bell Irving Hatchery. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

About 100 people turned out to the Bell Irving Hatchery in Maple Ridge on Sunday, March 20, to get a glimpse of the first pond of chum salmon of the year.

“It’s a sure sign that spring is here,” said Ross Davies with the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society.

And, he said, some people came by who were interested in getting involved with the society. They will be doing things like stream monitoring and ecological restoration.

Davies said they are currently looking for volunteers, as well as board members.

The next big event at the hatchery will be Goodbye Chums from 11-2 p.m. on April 24.

“That is the spring right-of-passage of putting chum salmon fry in a bucket and letting them go to the creek,” said Davies.

Watershed Watch will be at the event as well as WildSafeBC.

