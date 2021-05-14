Open your wallet close to home and win

The draw for May’s Shop Local & Win contest takes place June 4, 2021. (Special to The News)

It’s no secret that the past year’s pandemic has been difficult on local shops.

So residents who want to support nearby businesses and add a little cash to their wallet/ purse, would do well to take part in the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce Shop Local & Win contest.

Chamber executive director, Flori Chaykowski said the statistics don’t lie.

“Per the BC Buy Local website,for every $100 with a B.C. local business, $63 is recirculated back into our B.C. economy, so local businesses recirculate 4.6 times more local revenue in the local economy,” she said.

“An obviously local businesses need the support right now. So why not support the family run businesses that have been here for 50-plus years and make sure that we’re putting that support into our local economy.”

Taking place during the months of May, June, and July, the competition requires little more than picking up some goods from a Ridge Meadows retailer, forwarding a photo of the receipt, and filling out a four line form.

The May draw takes place on June 4, and submitted receipts must be dated between May 1 and May 31, 2021.

For the technically un-inclined, receipts can be sent, or dropped off to the Chamber office (11777 224 Street, Maple Ridge, V2x 6A5) with a separate piece of paper listing name, phone number and email address.

Receipts must be legible and have the name of the local business on them.

Most Read