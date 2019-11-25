Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows set to go this Friday

Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows kicks off their 12th year. (Contributed)

The Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows campaign is gearing up for their 12th anniversary of providing safe rides home for holiday revelers.

Every weekend from the end of November to New Year’s Eve, Operation Red Nose will provide a confidential designated driving service for motorists who consume too much alcohol or simply don’t feel fit to drive after a night out.

Teams of three people will meet the motorist, give them a drive home and drive their vehicle home as well.

Last year 62 teams of volunteers got 804 people home safely after a night out by providing 353 rides and is hoping to do even more this year.

Donations for the service are encouraged but not mandatory and will go to KidSport Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows, an organization that provides financial sponsorship for local children who want to play sport, but who cannot afford to join.

More than $11,461 was raised last year for the non-profit sports organization.

KidSport has been operating in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows since 2009, and, since 2011, has handed out more than $300,000 to help more than 1,500 children register in 32 different sports.

“Even though last year we were pretty short on volunteers, however, I think we did a little bit better than the previous year (in donations),” said Tu, adding that it was the first year that the local chapter of KidSport B.C. was hosting the campaign, so it was a little bit chaotic.

“We basically learned from scratch how to run everything behind the scenes,” said Tu of marketing and sponsorship, which she said was done by a KidSport team.

The operations side is run by Maple Ridge Towing, also the headquarters for ORN Ridge Meadows.

Tu says they are definitely in need of volunteers.

“Last year a lot of volunteers took a break and I hope this year we have more turn out,” said Tu.

They are hoping to have an average of 40 volunteers, if not more, who will stay awake and alert from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the designated weekends. Food donations will be accepted to be shared by the volunteers at ORN headquarters during their shifts.

Also, any gifts that are donated in recognition of the efforts of volunteers will be awarded to them at the volunteer reception in January.

Tu said that anyone wishing to drive can come in groups of three’s and they can form a team and spend the night together.

Every year an average of 66 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving in British Columbia.

Despite years messaging from groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and local law enforcement, impaired driving is still in the top three for vehicle fatalities in B.C.

ORN nights of service this year are Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Dec. 6 and 7, Dec. 13 and 14, Dec. 20 and 21 and Dec. 31.

If a business is planning a party on one of the nights of ORN operation, a corporate planning pack can be booked at Ridge-Meadows@operationrednose.com to make sure employees get home safely.

To volunteer call Kate Doucette, volunteer director, 604-727-7611 or email orn.rm.volunteerdirector@gmail.com.

For more information or to book a ride go to operationrednose.com or call 604-515-NOSE.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows kicks off their 12th year. (Contributed)

