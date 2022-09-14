Orange shirts for sale for in Maple Ridge for upcoming Truth and Reconciliation Day

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will take place Friday, Sept. 30

The Fraser River Indigenous Society is selling orange shirts in honour of the upcoming National Day of Truth and reconciliation.

An event is being held at Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge, that will feature shirt painting, drummers, a community art piece, bannock, activity tents, and an elders’ hospitality tent.

The inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was marked last year. According to Bill C-5, the day is meant to, “honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis Survivors and their families and communities and to ensure that public commemoration of their history and the legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.”

Orange shirts are worn to commemorate the day after the story of former residential school student Phyllis Webstad’s story of her first day at residential school when she was only six-years-old and a new orange shirt bought by her grandmother was taken away from her.

The Orange Shirt Society explained how Orange Shirt Day is an opportunity for Canadians to have meaningful discussions about the effects of residential schools and the legacy they left behind.

“It is an opportunity for First Nations, local governments, schools and communities to come together in the spirit of reconciliation and hope for generations of children to come,” explained the society online.

Residential schools for Indigenous children came into existence in the 17th century and some were still in existence in the late 1990’s. The Government of Canada estimates that around 150,000 First Nation, Inuit, and Métis children attended residential schools where a system was, “imposed on Indigenous peoples as part of a broad set of assimilation efforts to destroy their rich cultures and identities and to suppress their histories”.

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will be marked from 10-2 p.m. at 11930 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

Shirts are being sold for $15 each at the Fraser River Indigenous Society at 11830 223 St., second floor.

For more information about the orange shirts call 604-458-0151.

Mental health supports are available for former residential school students at 1-866-925-4419 for emotional crisis referral services and information on other health supports from the Government of Canada.

Indigenous peoples across Canada can also go to The Hope for Wellness Help Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for counselling and crisis intervention.

Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat.

