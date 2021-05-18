Organizer not giving up on Caribbean Festival 2021

Concert could be put together quickly, adapted to health orders

The Caribbean Festival organizers are still hopeful of being able to host a 2021 event. (The News files)

The sounds of steel drums and the smell of jerk chicken may once again fill the air of Maple Ridge this summer.

Caribbean Festival organizer Deddy Geese says he can get creative in order to bring back Maple Ridge’s biggest summer concert this year.

As the COVID-19 case numbers fall, and the percentage of vaccinated people rises, Geese is hopeful that in late August, or even September, he will be able to once again host one of the city’s largest events.

The festival would have celebrated its 20th year in 2020, but was presented as an online concert, due to the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Creative response to cancelled Caribbean fest

READ ALSO: 4-H clubs gearing up for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest

After two decades of putting on the show, Geese said he can make a lot of phone calls and have a 2021 Caribbean Festival mostly organized in a matter of hours. Geese is watching the public health orders, and what European countries are doing to host events. He won’t cancel until there is no choice.

“I have not given up on this year,” he said.

He expects to bring Adventures in Parrotdise – A Jimmy Buffet Tribute, to be his headliner, along with numerous local reggae, ska, salsa and world beat bands.

He has historically run the event over two or three days, but said a one-day concert would still be worthwhile.

After more than a year with little in the way of public entertainment, he knows Maple Ridge would appreciate some semblance of its annual summertime Caribbean celebration.

“I can adapt it to any circumstances,” said Geese.