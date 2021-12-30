Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the snow in Maple Ridge

The overnight snow and mild temperatures on Thursday, Dec. 30, were the perfect combination for some winter weather fun.
Dozens of people gathered at Jim Hadgkiss Park in Maple Ridge to enjoy some tobogganing.
Autumn Anzinger, 8, and her family were at the slope in the park for about two hours Thursday morning.
She enjoyed going down the hill “super fast”, an objective that can only be reached by going face forward, she said.
Others took the opportunity to practise snowboarding.
Michelle Hall and her family made snow angels, while more people played a game of pick-up hockey on a frozen pond at Jerry Sulina Park.
