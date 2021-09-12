The event was for the entire month of August. (Alberto Mendonça/Special to The News)

Over 250 people bike the dike in Pitt Meadows for Watershed Watch Salmon Society event

Seven lucky winners got prizes in the draw

Watershed Watch Salmon Society’s 5th annual bike tour in Pitt Meadows, drew large crowds.

In the event for the entire month of August, dubbed, “Bike the Dike,” the society saw over 250 people participating, said Lina Azeez, the campaign manager.

”Over 250 people participated which was really overwhelming and showed us how much people appreciate having opportunities to get out there and learn about their local waterways,” she said.

Each participant who submitted a photo was entered in a random draw and a total of seven winners received some very exciting prizes such as bike helmets, gift card to WildPlay Maple Ridge, gift certificates for stand-up paddleboard, kayak, canoes, mountain bike rentals and a Patagonia Black Hole Duffel.

The prizes were a result of support from local companies. Sweet Tooth Creamery and Stomping Grounds Coffee both offered discounts to participants.

The self-guided route took the riders through the dikes and they were able to see how important it is to keep the city safe from rising flood waters as well as to ensure that fish can access much needed habitat behind dikes and support continuation of salmon and other species.

The society also asked participants to send a thank you note to the City of Pitt Meadows to share gratitude for the city’s fish-friendly flood control support and healthy waterways in the community.

The event was for the entire month of August. (Laura Severn/Special to The News)

The event was for the entire month of August. (Laura Severn/Special to The News)

