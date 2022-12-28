Pack patience along with recycling at the depot in Maple Ridge

Long waits are expected at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot as residents drop off Christmas wrap

Long lineups are expected at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot in the coming weeks. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Facebook)

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society will be busy in the upcoming weeks and staff there are hoping people pack their patience, in addition to their Christmas wrap.

Leanne Koehn, with the society is advising for people to be prepared for a lineup.

But there are things residents can do to make their visit go smoothly, she said.

One thing is to pre-sort any gift wrap. Ribbons, bows, and plastic or foil gift wrap is not accepted at the depot. Only paper gift wrap is accepted and it should be in a yellow bag.

Plastic should also be pre-sorted into hard, soft, and flexible packaging.

“Please do not drop of bags of unsorted recycling,” said Koehn in an online post.

She is also warning people to be aware of moving vehicles at the depot and to walk around the perimeter of the parking lot – rather than across it.

To see if there is a lineup at the depot, Metro Vancouver has lineup cameras online for customers’ convenience.

To access the cameras for the Maple Ridge depot go to: metrovancouver.org/services/solid-waste/garbage-recycling/transfer-stations.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot is open Monday to Saturday from 8-5 p.m. and from 9-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Koehn has advised that it is less busy at the beginning and the end of the day.

The depot will be closing at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

For more information go to rmrecycling.org.

