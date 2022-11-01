Paddling witches took over the Alouette in Pitt Meadows for Halloween

About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News) About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)

More than 50 witches could be seen paddling the Alouette River at dusk recently.

Women Who Paddle, a group formed by like-minded women who wanted to get out on the water, but needed somebody to go out with – held their second annual Witches Haunt the Water on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Last year around 15 women joined in the fun. This year there were so many people that organizer Brenda Norrie had to start a registration for the event.

In order to join in the paddle, women had to sign up to be members of the Women Who Paddle Facebook group. Then they just needed something to paddle.

About $700 was raised to upgrade a dock for the Alouette Recreation and Wild Life Club.

The idea of paddling dressed up as witches came about after some members of the group saw it had been done in other communities and it looked like fun.

Since the inception of Women Who Paddle last summer, the group now has more than 200 members.