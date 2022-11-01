Paddling witches took over the Alouette in Pitt Meadows for Halloween

About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)
About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)
About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)
About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)
About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)
About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)

More than 50 witches could be seen paddling the Alouette River at dusk recently.

Women Who Paddle, a group formed by like-minded women who wanted to get out on the water, but needed somebody to go out with – held their second annual Witches Haunt the Water on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Last year around 15 women joined in the fun. This year there were so many people that organizer Brenda Norrie had to start a registration for the event.

In order to join in the paddle, women had to sign up to be members of the Women Who Paddle Facebook group. Then they just needed something to paddle.

READ MORE: Witches float along Alouette River in Pitt Meadows

ALSO: Halloween may be over, but the witches’ new year is just beginning

About $700 was raised to upgrade a dock for the Alouette Recreation and Wild Life Club.

The idea of paddling dressed up as witches came about after some members of the group saw it had been done in other communities and it looked like fun.

Since the inception of Women Who Paddle last summer, the group now has more than 200 members.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free event in Maple Ridge tackling anxiety and depression in older adults

Just Posted

About 50 people took part in the Witches Haunt the Water event in Pitt Meadows. (Brenda Norrie/Special to The News)
Paddling witches took over the Alouette in Pitt Meadows for Halloween

Red Deer Rebels goaltender Kyle Kelsey was originally drafted by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the fifth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. (Ian Gustafson/Advocate staff)
Maple Ridge goaltender named WHL goaltender of the month

Ashton Senko (middle) is seen here supported by her Ridge Wrestling Captain Madi Grof (right) and former Rambler and current SFU varsity wrestler Ivy Threatful. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Rambler wins wrestler of the year

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to an RV fire on Halloween night. (The News files)
RV fire on Halloween night in Maple Ridge unrelated to fireworks