The 21st annual Vistas Run took place on Sunday in support of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

There were more than 129 participants at this years event that included a 10 kilometre run, a 5 kilometre run and a family walk.

Maria King finished first in the women’s 10 kilometre run with a time of 52:01, Christine Windsor finished second with a time of 54:28 and Megumi Rowbottom came in third with a time of 54:41.

For the men’s 10 kilometre run Jason Young placed first with a time of 45:12, Mike Hsiag came in second with a time of 45:42 and Jared Litz came in third with a time of 47:07.

Agneta Eikelenboom finished first in the women’s 5 kilometre run with a time of 27:16, Vanessa Schwarz came in second with a time of 28:40 and Savanna Herman finished third with a time of 30:34.

First in the men’s 5 kilometre run was Ron Antalek with a time of 22:45, second was Chris Collette with a time of 24:22 and third was Jack Gardner with a time of 25:30.

Both courses started at Webster’s Corners elementary and wound their way through Kanaka Creek Regional Park offering participants panoramic views of the area.

 

Panoramic views treat Vistas Run participants

