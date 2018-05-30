Panoramic views treat Vistas Run participants

The 21st annual Vistas Run took place on Sunday in support of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.
There were more than 129 participants at this years event that included a 10 kilometre run, a 5 kilometre run and a family walk.
Maria King finished first in the women’s 10 kilometre run with a time of 52:01, Christine Windsor finished second with a time of 54:28 and Megumi Rowbottom came in third with a time of 54:41.
For the men’s 10 kilometre run Jason Young placed first with a time of 45:12, Mike Hsiag came in second with a time of 45:42 and Jared Litz came in third with a time of 47:07.
Agneta Eikelenboom finished first in the women’s 5 kilometre run with a time of 27:16, Vanessa Schwarz came in second with a time of 28:40 and Savanna Herman finished third with a time of 30:34.
First in the men’s 5 kilometre run was Ron Antalek with a time of 22:45, second was Chris Collette with a time of 24:22 and third was Jack Gardner with a time of 25:30.
Both courses started at Webster’s Corners elementary and wound their way through Kanaka Creek Regional Park offering participants panoramic views of the area.