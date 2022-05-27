Paris gala at Pitt Meadows resort sells out

Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News) Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)

It was a lovely night in Paris for the ladies of the Rotary Club of Haney after transforming a Pitt Meadows resort club into the capital of France.

Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on Wednesday night, with 186 local women who paid $125 per ticket to raise money for the club and the club’s charitable community endeavors.

“It was great. It was very busy and fun,” said Susan Hayes, co-chair of the event along with Jan Hickman, Bonnie Telep, and Vicki Cunningham – adding that they had the most attendees at the event that they have had in a long time – even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ladies, Hayes said, were freely spending money both at the silent auction and at the marketplace.

All of the vendors were very happy, she noted, with even one of the vendors giving back part of their proceeds to the club.

Everything sold out, added Hayes.

The night will featured a casual bistro cafes and a Montmartre-style art and retail market.

Three artists local artists took part including: painter April Lacheur; painter Gina Rubin; and jewellery artist Susan Rind – along with one retail vendor, Favorite Finds.

They also brought back the popular designer handbag event where new or gently used handbags were donated and sold.

Guests were also treated to a dance with a DJ spinning the tunes.

The Rotary Club of Haney’s Ladies Night has been taking place since the 1970’s said Hayes and this was the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

The club gives: $10,000 every year to the daily bagged lunch program for SD42 students through the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries; they give to the Starfish Backpack Program along with the Meadow Ridge Rotary club to feed children on the weekends during the school year; they support the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association that provides horse riding sessions for people with developmental challenges; and they also support Rotary International’s Polio Plus campaign, to support immunization campaigns worldwide for polio.

