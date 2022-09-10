Parkinson Super Walk coming Sunday in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge will be one of 19 communities across B.C. to host a Super Walk event this Sunday. (THE NEWS/files)

The Parkinson Super Walk to raise funds and awareness happens this Sunday, Sept. 11 in Maple Ridge.

The annual event is the main fundraiser for the Parkinson Society BC, and Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows is one of 19 communities that will be taking park. All monies raised support local education and support services, advocacy efforts, and research contributions.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., at the Hammond Community Centre (20601 Westfield Ave.), and the walk starts at 11 a.m. There are two routes. One is shorter, and takes about 15 minutes, and the other takes about half an hour. Both go through the Hammond community.

The top local participant so far is Edith Elliott, who has almost doubled her fundraising goal of $1,000, with $1,925 raised as of Friday.

She is an organizer of the local event, and has been for 14 years including the 2022 event. Elliott said it is a great gathering for local people impacted by the disease, their loved ones, caregivers, and the people who want to support them.

The Super Walk was not held in person due to COVID-19 due to covid. The last one attracted about 180 participants, and Elliott is hoping to see the walk rally to about 150 participants this year.

“It’s supposed to be a gorgeous day,” she said. “We will have water on site, and draw prizes from local businesses.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge country music trailblazer dies at 89

As of Friday, the provincial campaign had reached about 83 per cent of its $300,000 goal, with $250,000 raised.

There are approximately 15,000 people in B.C. who live with the disease, and the incidence is expected to double by 2040.

Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, and can manifest itself in a range of both motor and non-motor symptoms. Living with Parkinson’s can be incredibly challenging for the individual as well as their family, friends and care partners. Currently, there is no cure.

Elliott said there is still time for people to get involved. They can donate or register online at parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk