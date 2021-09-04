Passionate about waterways health? Volunteer to be a streamkeeper with ARMS

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is looking for streamkeepers this fall to help monitor and restore a couple of local waterways.

Each fall, ARMS has surveyors survey the local streams and channels connected to the Alouette River. This year, they are looking for volunteers for Coho Creek and Latimer Channel.

ARMS’ Alex Holmes told The News about the importance of having these volunteers survey and monitor the waterways.

“It is an opportunity to learn about the local watershed system and get hands-on, working with native Salmon species. The focus of the surveys is to estimate the spawner population that has retuned to the Alouette Watershed,” she said.

Volunteers will be required to walk up the stream once a week from October through December, and collect data while the salmonid species spawn. Volunteer surveyors will have to put in a few hours per week if they take this on.

Those interested in being a volunteer for this activity can contact communications@alouetteriver.org or send ARMS a message through their Facebook page.

