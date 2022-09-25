Pasta night for pups in Pitt Meadows

Paws for Hope Animal foundation is holding a pasta and wine fundraising event in Pitt Meadows. (Paws for Hope/Special to The News)

Calls for help to the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation have only been rising as communities emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to better support animals, and their owners, the foundation – that works to help keep pets and their owners together, by helping owners access veterinary care for their pets or providing temporary housing for animals – will be holding their first ever Pasta Night Fundraiser in Pitt Meadows.

The need is increasing because people are struggling, explained executive director Kathy Powelson, noting that a number of their clients are in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Mission.

However donations to the society have dropped significantly.

Before the pandemic the foundation received an average of 30 to 40 requests for support a month across the province.

“We’re currently fielding over 150,” noted Powelson, estimating they have lost around a third of their revenue during the pandemic.

Powelson said people are struggling significantly more than they were before the pandemic and now more people are needing their support – whether it’s financial support, veterinary care, or temporary housing for their pet because they need help finding pet-friendly housing.

“That’s a major issue,” she said.

They also have a lot of clients who are entering treatment facilities, or accessing addiction and mental health treatment, and also people fleeing violence.

All people who reach out to them for their temporary foster care program, a program they receive calls about every day, she said.

Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards veterinary care for the animals, said Powelson.

Each tickets will include admission to the evening’s festivities, a bowl of vegetarian or vegan pasta – no meat will be served – and a glass of wine.

There will be a silent auction that will include items like a Dogger dog stroller valued at $500. There will also be a 50/50 and other raffles.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at The Jolly Coachman, 19167 Ford Rd, Pitt Meadows.

Tickets are one for $30 or two for $55 and can be purchased at pawsforhope.org or by calling 604-396-9297.

