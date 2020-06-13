Teresa Jones is an LPN with Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Special to The News)

Patients given way to say thanks to outstanding hospital staff in Maple Ridge

A program called Caregiving Angels recognize workers who go above and beyond

She’s an angel, one who was recently recognized by a patient at Ridge Meadows Hospital for going above and beyond.

It’s Teresa Jones, a licenced practical nurse with the local hospital, who was recently singled out as what the hospital calls a Caregiving Angel.

Often a patient is grateful for the care that they receive and they want to do something to say thanks, explained Debbie Kennedy, with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Well the foundation has developed a way for people to acknowledge a staff member who does that little extra, and Jones was the latest to be recognized, Kennedy said.

READ MORE: Donations coming in for Maple Ridge hospital staff dealing with COVID-19 crisis

By making a donation to the hospital, the person saying thank you not only expresses gratitude to the institution, but more importantly the individual Caregiving Angel, who receives a special angel pin and a letter honouring them from the foundation, Kennedy elaborated.

“This is a nice way for them to not only make a donation but to do so in the honour of the caregiver who has made a difference,” she said, noting Jones is just one example of a staff member earning kudos.

“In this case, the patient was grateful for Teresa’s compassionate care and kindness during their stay. It’s usually a simple sentiment, one or two lines,” she said.

They’re presenting Caregiving Angel pins to staff on an average of once a month.

“With the pace that these dedicated professionals work each day, what a breath of fresh air it would be for them to receive such an honour and know that their work is appreciated andthey are remembered,” Kennedy said of the program.

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge library takes Never Waste a Crisis presentation online

Just Posted

Patients given way to say thanks to outstanding hospital staff in Maple Ridge

A program called Caregiving Angels recognize workers who go above and beyond

LETTER: Get tough on crime but leave law abiding, registered gun owners alone

Maple Ridge reader critical of other letter writer and ban on assault weapons

LETTER: Blog to book, Maple Ridge author inspires reader

Easy-reading style and wisdom make published works compelling, according to new fan

LETTERS: Mixed reaction to joke on Maple Ridge sign

Response is coming from across the country to a letter to the editor opposing liquor store signage

Bear sightings lead to temporary closure of some Maple Ridge Trails

Conservation officer said there are a couple yearling bears in the Kanaka Creek Regional Park area

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

PHOTOS: Protest walk turns celebration as B.C. court rules against Delta Hospice Society board

Hundreds came out Saturday to protest the board’s attempt to turn the DHS into a faith-based society

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Vancouver Island prison escapees charged in homicide of 60-year-old man

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage charged in relation to homicide of Martin Payne

Most Read