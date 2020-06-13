Patients given way to say thanks to outstanding hospital staff in Maple Ridge

A program called Caregiving Angels recognize workers who go above and beyond

Teresa Jones is an LPN with Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Special to The News)

She’s an angel, one who was recently recognized by a patient at Ridge Meadows Hospital for going above and beyond.

It’s Teresa Jones, a licenced practical nurse with the local hospital, who was recently singled out as what the hospital calls a Caregiving Angel.

Often a patient is grateful for the care that they receive and they want to do something to say thanks, explained Debbie Kennedy, with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Well the foundation has developed a way for people to acknowledge a staff member who does that little extra, and Jones was the latest to be recognized, Kennedy said.

By making a donation to the hospital, the person saying thank you not only expresses gratitude to the institution, but more importantly the individual Caregiving Angel, who receives a special angel pin and a letter honouring them from the foundation, Kennedy elaborated.

“This is a nice way for them to not only make a donation but to do so in the honour of the caregiver who has made a difference,” she said, noting Jones is just one example of a staff member earning kudos.

“In this case, the patient was grateful for Teresa’s compassionate care and kindness during their stay. It’s usually a simple sentiment, one or two lines,” she said.

They’re presenting Caregiving Angel pins to staff on an average of once a month.

“With the pace that these dedicated professionals work each day, what a breath of fresh air it would be for them to receive such an honour and know that their work is appreciated andthey are remembered,” Kennedy said of the program.

