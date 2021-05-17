Personal reflections of Maple Ridge are needed for new public art project

Residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities welcome to share stories and poems

A new public art project for the City of Maple Ridge will reflect the stories and thoughts of residents.

Port Haney artists-in-Residence Aaron Moran and Taryn Hubbard are inviting residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to share their original short writings and poems about their home and the environment they live in for the upcoming community public art project this summer.

Participants may draw from their natural environment, community spirit, history, resilience, cultural diversity, as well as their thoughts on sustainability, climate action and conservation – for possible sources of inspiration.

The artists are hoping to collect entries from a wide range of neighbourhoods, ages, backgrounds and perspectives with the objective of engaging the community in conversation.

Selected writings will be featured on temporarily installed signs at sites throughout the city like store fronts, front lawns, parks and civic spaces for residents to encounter as they go about their day.

Due to size constraints of the signs, the preference for participants will be one to three lines. Longer pieces can be submitted but they may be excerpted into shorter pieces.

“We’re excited about this project and the potential to hear from many people in the community,” said Moran.

“We look forward to receiving submissions and reading what residents have to say about their home,” he added.

The Artist in Residence Program is supported through the Maple Ridge Public Art Steering Committee, in collaboration with the City’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department. The program’s goals are to enhance community cultural development and pride of place by activating and animating neighbourhoods, public facilities and/or parks.

Submissions can be emailed to the artists at mapleridgeair@gmail.com.

For more information about the project go to mapleridge.ca/1510.

Additional information is available at mapleridge.ca/1513.