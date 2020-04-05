(Special to The News)

Pet owners encouraged to be proactive in caring for their animals

Maple Ridge SPCA shelter is closed to the public, but adoptions and fostering are still possible

BC SPCA shelters, including the facility in the Albion neighbourhood of Maple Ridge, are restricting public access, but the animals are still being cared for.

In order to protect staff, volunteers and members of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SPCA determined a few weeks ago that they had to significantly restrict public access to the shelter.

Except for appointments for adoptions and emergency surrenders, there will be no public access to SPCA facilities, including the Maple Ridge shelter.

However, staff and volunteers will continue to be on site caring for the animals, and to provide emergency treatment and on-going care for animals who come into our custody through cruelty investigations.

Read their COVID-19 FAQs

Staff shortages and the need to limit the number of people in the shelter has reduced their normal service capacity.

“We thank you for your help in ensuring that we can direct our limited resources to the animals in most urgent need of care,” says the SPCA website.

“We encourage people interested in adopting to view our available animals online. Maintaining the flow of animals into new, loving homes will enable us to continue helping new animals at risk, even with limited staffing.”

And while the SPCA is developing emergency protocols and expanding their foster networks to ensure that they can help as many vulnerable pet guardians impacted by COVID-19 as possible within their capacity and resources, they are recommending pet owners to be proactive in caring for their pets during the virus outbreak.

The BC SPCA understands how concerning this is for pet guardians. They advise people to reach out to family and friends who might be able to help out with their pets should they fall ill.

They still encourage people to help the animals in care at the shelters in the following ways:

Adoptions: View the amazing animals waiting for homes and fill out an online adoption application. Staff will contact people with more information and to set up an appointment for them to meet the animal.

Surrendered animals: Due to limited staffing and space, we can only accept animals for surrender in emergency cases, until further notice. People are asked to please contact the local shelter to make an appointment if they are in an emergency situation and cannot keep an animal, even temporarily.

Volunteers: In order to safeguard the wellness of staff and volunteers, some branches may need to reduce the number of volunteers in the building at one time in order to minimize interaction and contact.

“Thank you to our incredible volunteers who play such a key role in caring for the animals!” said the SPCA.

Fostering: The SPCA is working with its existing volunteers to help with fostering animals in care.

“We are assessing our needs daily – should we need additional support we will be reaching out to the public for help. Thank you!”

Animal Cruelty Complaints: Complaints of suspected animal cruelty or abuse can be made through our BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722. The cruelty investigations team is responding to calls, with enhanced safety precautions in place.

Donate: Many supporters have been impacted by COVID-19 and may not be in a position to help right now.

The SPCA understands and said “thank you so much for all you have done for the animals – you have helped save so many lives.” For those able to help, support is still needed to help the animals.

“Thank you so much for your help and cooperation as, together, we work to keep animals and their SPCA caregivers safe.”

For more information on the local shelter visit the website.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Katzie FN delivers food and goods to members in need during COVID crisis

Just Posted

Pet owners encouraged to be proactive in caring for their animals

Maple Ridge SPCA shelter is closed to the public, but adoptions and fostering are still possible

LETTER: Please use common sense in dealing with COVID

Aspiring artists wants people to follow the rules to help keep everyone safe

IN IT TOGETHER: Celebrating inclusion in team humanity

In this time of stress and uncertainty, every single thing we do to cure this world

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Katzie FN delivers food and goods to members in need during COVID crisis

Band emergency operations centre group and Friends in Need food bank team up

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Insurance shock for B.C. condo owners

Claim-free two-year-old townhouse complex told premium will nearly triple

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Most Read