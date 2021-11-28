Petition started for lights at Maple Ridge skate park

A petition has been started to get signatures for lights at Thomas Haney skate park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A petition has been started for better lighting at the Thomas Haney skate park.

Jordan Carlisle started the petition three days ago to give to the City of Maple Ridge.

“Thomas haney skatepark in maple ridge has terrible lights, and they are barely ever on,” described Carlisle.

“Especially now when it’s getting dark at 4:30, it isn’t fun to only be able to ride the park for 2 hours maximum after school hours. It makes it way less flexible too for other people who aren’t close to the park,” he said.

Carlisle also noted that big lights surround the turf field beside the skate park and offers perfect lighting for a “huge” field.

“The city can afford this apparently but not a small skatepark which would only need a few lights around it to keep it well lit,” added Carlisle.

“I see no reason for the city NOT to add lights to the skatepark,” he said.

Carlisle is hopeing to garner 100 signatures. So far 35 people have signed the petition.

“This park needs lights,” wrote Brad Schiebler on the petition website.

The petition is available at change.org/p/better-park-lights-for-maple-ridge-s-thomas-haney-skatepark.

