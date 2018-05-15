There’s been an outbreak of rabbit hemorrhagic disease in B.C.

Pets: The mess we make

And those who clean it up.

By now, most everyone has heard about the outbreak of rabbit hemorrhagic disease in B.C.

If you haven’t, RHD is a highly contagious, and fatal disease that affects rabbits. Unless vaccinated, it is almost 100 per cent fatal.

Vaccines are hard to access, and the rabbit will die within 24 hours of onset, and the final cause of death is massive bleeding and hemorrhages in multiple organs.

It’s a quick, but horrific death.

The disease first reared its ugly head in the Victoria area, where abandoned pet bunnies breed indiscriminately. With few predators, and too many irresponsible owners, the rabbit population has become a hot topic yet again.

In 2010, the University of Victoria initiated a cull of the rabbits who had been abandoned on its property.

According to the university, the rabbits had become pests, and were destroying the land. Needless to say, this action was met with harsh opposition from animal welfare groups, and many citizens.

In 2016, the Helmcken Road interchange in Victoria became an issue. Hundreds of bunnies were living on the median and their presence was becoming a safety issue.

Volunteers worked frantically to catch, spay and neuter, and re-home the rabbits. Unfortunately, as quickly as they worked, the irresponsible dumpers seemed to work overtime.

The province once again brought up culling them, and animal lovers once again pushed back.

At the beginning of 2018, RHD appeared in the area.

Ironically, the RHD virus has been used successfully in Australia to control the rabbit population. It is used by authorized individuals to cull areas where the rabbit population has grown too large.

Sadly, the situation on the interchange could have been dealt with back in 2016, when volunteers managed to catch all the bunnies, if only new ones had not been abandoned. Now the virus has done what the province was considering doing, but in a far less humane way.

The disease has now shown up in the Lower Mainland. Vets are scrambling to order the vaccine and responsible bunny owners are frantically trying to keep their animals safe.

Regrettably, negligent rabbit owners are not restricted to the island.

The Richmond Animal Protection Society was forced to euthanize 66 rabbits in its care. For a no-kill shelter, this must have been a daunting task.

While so many wonderful people are fighting day and night to keep rabbits safe, and stop this outbreak from spreading, those who actually created this disaster will never be held accountable.

Like rabbits, far too many people view cats as disposable. A couple of dumped, unfixed, cats will soon become a small colony, which eventually will turn into a large colony. Somewhere along the line, the cats become troublesome, and the humans who live near them start to see them as pests.

At some point someone will contact a rescue and instruct them to get the cats out of the area or they will shoot, poison, or trap and drown them. Those are the lucky cats.

The unlucky ones live in a neighbourhood where no call is made.

There are people who make the mess and there are people who clean up after them. It can be frustrating and time consuming for the cleaners, but it’s the animals who pay the ultimate price.

Magdalena Romanow is a volunteer at

Katie’s Place,

an animal shelter

in Maple Ridge.

Previous story
Sun shines on Art Studio Tour

Just Posted

Pets: The mess we make

And those who clean it up.

Maple Ridge student interviews homeless, writes book

Grade 10 Meadowridge student Alice (Yihong) Liu published her book in early March

Protesters given trespass notices to clear off Maple Ridge modular home site

Have to vacate former Mussallem property by this evening.

Maple Ridge on the watch for rising river

Boat ramp closed on Haney wharf until conditions improve

New all-weather soccer field gets final kickoff

Olympic star will be at official opening of Karina LeBlanc Field

UPDATE: 15-year-old boy struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge

Car with smash windshield in westbound lane of Lougheed Highway.

5 to start your day

MP pleads guilty to criminal contempt for pipeline protest, Surrey prepares for floods and more

Bullfighting is a profession ‘unlike anything else out there’: Scott Waye

Ever wonder what it takes to become a bullfighter?

Marijuana shop opens up on Chilliwack First Nations reserve

Banned in the municipality, city hall has no jurisdiction while not all band members are supportive

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed has a Spice Girl

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza’s border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Federal budget bill quietly proposes tool to ease penalties for corporate crime

A proposal that would allow prosecutors to suspend criminal charges against companies has been added to fed’s budget legislation.

Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

An employee of the Conservatives’ lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired

Most Read

  • Pets: The mess we make

    And those who clean it up.