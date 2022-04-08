Photographic fundraiser for Maple Ridge Museum

Landscapes of B.C. will be featured

The first fundraiser of the year for the Maple Ridge Museum will feature the photography of two local paranormal and history enthusiasts.

Paranormal researchers and sisters Gina Armstrong and founders of Haunted History BC and members of the Maple Ridge Historical Society will be raising money for the museum by selling framed artwork and postcards featuring their creative photography.

“We do a lot of volunteering at the Maple Ridge Museum. We’ve come out and done their headstone preservation project,” explained Armstrong, adding that they also donated about 40 pumpkins on Halloween.

“We thought during the pandemic when everything sort of shut down, we started donating things so they could do online raffles and things,” she noted.

So, the sisters thought it would be fun, since they have taken many photos in the community, to give back once again.

Images will feature local landscapes, nature scenes, and some historical places – including a lighthouse in Victoria, woodsy scenes in Kanaka Creek Park.

“A lot of nature, a lot of B.C.,” she said.

It’s a sale to showcase what’s in our own backyard, added Armstrong.

The sisters, who have a passion for preserving the history of historical sites, will be donating half of the proceeds from the sale to the museum.

Shea Henry, curator of the Maple Ridge Museum, said it was a pleasant surprise about the fundraiser, but that the money is much needed.

The funds will go towards new display cases and other updates to the museum.

“And towards our general goal of maintaining Maple Ridge’s history and teaching the community about it,” she said.

The sale will take place from 11-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at St. Andrews Church, 22279 – 116 Ave, Maple Ridge.

