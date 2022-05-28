Photography exhibition shows the beauty of Pitt Meadows

Kim Kamstra will be showing selected photographs from a collection of more than 6,000

Kim Kamstra will be presenting his collection of scenics of Pitt Meadows at the Pitt Meadows Public Library. (Kim Kamstra/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows Public Library will be hosting Viewscapes of Pitt Meadows: A Photographic Journey.

Photographer Kim Kamstra has put together a 13 minute video featuring a selection of some of his 6,000 landscape photographs and videos that he has taken over the years between 1996 and 2019.

The photographs will feature dramatic sunrises, sunsets, weather photos, and images documenting the landscape as the seasons change.

The Maple Ridge resident, and co-owner of Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey, started working on the project in the fall of 1996.

Kamstra concentrated on the City of Pitt Meadows, mainly because he has done work for the City of Pitt Meadows for the past 31 years on a contract basis and would take time for his craft on the way to work, after work, or on lunch break.

“It’s more about driving down a road in Pitt Meadows you’ve probably never driven down before,” Kamstra said of his unique style of photography.

“Walk a dike you haven’t been on before or that really bad weather changes to some really cool photography moments,” he said.

After the movie he will be taking questions about his photographs and how he managed to capture the images.

Viewscapes of Pitt Meadows: A Photographic Journey takes place from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Pitt Meadows Public Library, 12099 Harris Road, unit 200.

For more information call 604-465-4113.

