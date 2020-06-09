Pitt Meadows Day was celebrated with a drive-by cheer on June 6, 2020. (Carolyn Baldridge/Special to The News)

PHOTOS: A ‘huge community turn out’ to celebrate Pitt Meadows Day

Watch a slide show created by organizers of celebrations past

The 79th annual Pitt Meadows Day was celebrated a little differently this year due to COVID-19, but the community spirit was alive and well.

On Saturday (June 6), the public took to the streets to cheer during an evening drive-by parade as part of what typically is the community’s largest event.

Mayor Bill Dingwall was joined by City staff, members of the RCMP and fire department, as well as MP Marc Dalton, MLA Lisa Beare, school trustees and volunteers as the group paraded through a pre-determined route.

“It was incredible to see the huge community turn out, cheers and smiles from thousands of residents. Pitt Meadows Proud and priceless,” said Dingwall.

Due to COVID-19 concerns council made the decision in March that the event would be postpone, but they later announced in May that a virtual celebration would still take place.

In addition to the “Pitt Meadows Proud Drive-by Cheer” at 7 p.m. residents were also encouraged to visit the event’s online webpage to listen to a community welcome shared by the mayor and members of council, followed by musical entertainment provided by Almost Famous, Todd Richard, Valley All Stars and Peter G-G.

Organizers also collected submission of photos from residents of celebrations past, which premiered in the community slide show alongside photos from the City’s archives and the Pitt Meadows Museum.

Pitt Meadows Day was celebrated with a drive-by cheer on June 6, 2020. (Carolyn Baldridge/Special to The News)

