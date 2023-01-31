PHOTOS: Dozens of exhibitors and hundreds of visitors attend Maple Ridge library fair

Hundreds flocked to the Maple Ridge public library on Saturday for a bit of dancing, some free popcorn, and countless games as part of the annual Winter Fun Fair.
The event, which hasn’t been held since 2020, invited dozens of community groups to set up booths in the library and engage with visitors through various interactive attractions.
Librarian Liza Morris explained that the Winter Fun Fair, which aligned with Family Literacy Week, is meant to expand and explore the idea of community literacy.
“We have all the kinds of literacies we need to have a happy, healthy, safe, and prosperous life,” said Morris. “It is a very broad definition of literacy.”
Morris explained that the Winter Fun Fair has grown exponentially each year, reaching close to 1,000 visitors last time.
“We’re probably going to have to grow it a bit again next year, which is awesome,” she said.
