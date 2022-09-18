PHOTOS: GETI Fest returns to Maple Ridge park
On Saturday, Sept. 17, GETI Fest returned for another packed community event in Memorial Peace Park.
The festival aimed at promoting environmental awareness ran from 10 am to 2 pm, with dozens of exhibit tents being set up throughout the Maple Ridge park.
While various musical acts, including Gerald Charlie, Connie Ballendine, and Kat & the Low Barrier Chorus, played the bandstand, several local political candidates were gathered over by The ACT Arts Centre to give 5-minute speeches to the crowd.
Also over by The ACT was the repair cafe, where locals could bring various broken household items to be fixed by volunteers, who would then ring the fixed bell in victory once the item was in working condition again.
While Maple Ridge will now wait another year for the next GETI Fest, residents looking to get some items repaired can visit the next repair cafe, which will be hosted at the Maple Ridge Library on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 am to 2 pm.
Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com
