PHOTOS: GETI Fest returns to Maple Ridge park

The Maple Ridge Public Library, CEED, MLA Lisa Beare, West Coast Coalition Against Racism, and Alouette River Management Society were just some of the booths at GETI Fest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Maple Ridge Public Library, CEED, MLA Lisa Beare, West Coast Coalition Against Racism, and Alouette River Management Society were just some of the booths at GETI Fest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
GETI Fest included soap box townhall discussions where Maple Ridge candidates, including Jacques Blackstone (right), could share their political talking points. (Brandon Tucker/The News)GETI Fest included soap box townhall discussions where Maple Ridge candidates, including Jacques Blackstone (right), could share their political talking points. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
GETI Fest included soap box townhall discussions where Maple Ridge candidates, including Rajinder Chhina (right), could share their political talking points. (Brandon Tucker/The News)GETI Fest included soap box townhall discussions where Maple Ridge candidates, including Rajinder Chhina (right), could share their political talking points. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Gerald Charlie (left) was just one of the many performers who took the bandstand stage at this year’s GETI Fest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)Gerald Charlie (left) was just one of the many performers who took the bandstand stage at this year’s GETI Fest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Repair cafe is a local event that runs several times throughout the year and gives residents a chance to get their various household items fixed. (Brandon Tucker/The News)Repair cafe is a local event that runs several times throughout the year and gives residents a chance to get their various household items fixed. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
On Saturday, Sept. 17, GETI Fest returned for another packed community event in Memorial Peace Park.

The festival aimed at promoting environmental awareness ran from 10 am to 2 pm, with dozens of exhibit tents being set up throughout the Maple Ridge park.

While various musical acts, including Gerald Charlie, Connie Ballendine, and Kat & the Low Barrier Chorus, played the bandstand, several local political candidates were gathered over by The ACT Arts Centre to give 5-minute speeches to the crowd.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge’s GETI Fest adds new townhall discussions

Also over by The ACT was the repair cafe, where locals could bring various broken household items to be fixed by volunteers, who would then ring the fixed bell in victory once the item was in working condition again.

While Maple Ridge will now wait another year for the next GETI Fest, residents looking to get some items repaired can visit the next repair cafe, which will be hosted at the Maple Ridge Library on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 am to 2 pm.

RELATED: Repair Café in Maple Ridge breathes new life into a 70-year-old family treasure

