PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Cubs conduct porch-based food drive

A Scouting from Home effort sees kids collecting non-perishables for the Friends In Need Food Bank

A group of young Maple Ridge children are doing what they can to help families struggling in their community during the COVID pandemic – and they’re doing it from the safety of their own homes.

“The 1st Albion Cubs have been hard at work giving back to their community… scouting at home,” said parent Kristin Wickens, in sharing news of the troops latest fund and foodraising endeavour.

They’ve put boxes for donations on their home porches, and encouraging people in their neighbourhoods to donate non-perishable food that will be given to the Friends In Need Food Bank, Wickens explained.

“Lets spread awareness of the needs of the food bank in these times,” Wickens added, noting the collection efforts have been underway for the past two weeks.

“We would love for the community to join us and do the same thing,” Wickens said. “Or, perhaps if people see a box, they can make a donation.”

Cubs are part of the Scouts Canada movement, and this group is aimed at children ages eight to 10 years old.

