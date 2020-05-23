PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Cubs conduct porch-based food drive

A Scouting from Home effort sees kids collecting non-perishables for the Friends In Need Food Bank

A group of young Maple Ridge children are doing what they can to help families struggling in their community during the COVID pandemic – and they’re doing it from the safety of their own homes.

“The 1st Albion Cubs have been hard at work giving back to their community… scouting at home,” said parent Kristin Wickens, in sharing news of the troops latest fund and foodraising endeavour.

RELATED: 1st Haney Scouts celebrate 90 years

They’ve put boxes for donations on their home porches, and encouraging people in their neighbourhoods to donate non-perishable food that will be given to the Friends In Need Food Bank, Wickens explained.

“Lets spread awareness of the needs of the food bank in these times,” Wickens added, noting the collection efforts have been underway for the past two weeks.

“We would love for the community to join us and do the same thing,” Wickens said. “Or, perhaps if people see a box, they can make a donation.”

Cubs are part of the Scouts Canada movement, and this group is aimed at children ages eight to 10 years old.

.

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Gifted tablet help connect patients with loved-ones

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Cubs conduct porch-based food drive

A Scouting from Home effort sees kids collecting non-perishables for the Friends In Need Food Bank

Gifted tablet help connect patients with loved-ones

Amid COVID, Ridge Meadows Hospital continues to receive a variety of different kinds of donations

$10,000 grant critical to addiction outreach for Maple Ridge children

In the midst of COVID, Envision Financial secured needed money for an Alouette Addictions program

Maple Ridge boy showered in gifts after thieves make off with piece of birthday surprise

Community outpouring quick to replace stolen birthday decor meant to surprise 11-year-old child

Local parks open with limited capacity this weekend

Camping to start at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks on June 1

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

Most Read