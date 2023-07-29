PHOTOS: Maple Ridge embraces its rural roots at Country Fest

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) David Ingram (centre) was the winner of the first blueberry pie eating contest at the 2023 Country Fest celebration in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of people participated in the first blueberry pie eating contest at the 2023 Country Fest celebration in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) David Ingram (centre) was the winner of the first blueberry pie eating contest at the 2023 Country Fest celebration in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Kids had the opportunity to get pony rides at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A variety of rides and games were provided by Shooting Star Amusements at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Llamas and Alpacas were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) There was a variety of musical entertainment at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) There was a variety of musical entertainment at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) West Coast Lumberjack Show performed at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) West Coast Lumberjack Show performed at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Thousands of people checked out the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Baking, gardening, photography, and many other types of artwork were on display at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Thousands of people came through the Albion Fairgrounds on Saturday to enjoy the many activities and entertainment options at the Country Fest event.

This three-day celebration features a wide variety of 4H events, providing plenty of opportunities to get up close to alpacas, pigs, cows, sheep, dogs, and more.

On the other side of the fairgrounds was an entire carnival section where kids were lined up to laugh, cry, and scream on the variety of rides provided by Shooting Star Amusements.

Dozens of food trucks and local vendors were set up next to the carnival area, with a stage full of entertainment directly across from them.

The main Country Stage area is where the Maple Sugar Jiggers and many other performers entertained the crowd.

In between the professional entertainment, ordinary fair-goers got to try their hand (or rather their mouth) at a blueberry pie eating contest. In the first contest of the day, it was David Ingrim who emerged victorious with more than a smattering of blueberry across his face.

Country Fest will continue on Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

