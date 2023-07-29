PHOTOS: Maple Ridge embraces its rural roots at Country Fest

Thousands of people came through the Albion Fairgrounds on Saturday to enjoy the many activities and entertainment options at the Country Fest event.
This three-day celebration features a wide variety of 4H events, providing plenty of opportunities to get up close to alpacas, pigs, cows, sheep, dogs, and more.
On the other side of the fairgrounds was an entire carnival section where kids were lined up to laugh, cry, and scream on the variety of rides provided by Shooting Star Amusements.
Dozens of food trucks and local vendors were set up next to the carnival area, with a stage full of entertainment directly across from them.
The main Country Stage area is where the Maple Sugar Jiggers and many other performers entertained the crowd.
In between the professional entertainment, ordinary fair-goers got to try their hand (or rather their mouth) at a blueberry pie eating contest. In the first contest of the day, it was David Ingrim who emerged victorious with more than a smattering of blueberry across his face.
Country Fest will continue on Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
