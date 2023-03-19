PHOTOS: Maple Ridge flower shop hosts Irish dancers for St. Patrick’s Day

Sandra Taylor (centre) hosted a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at her Westgate Flower Garden shop on March 17, which featured Irish dancing, free desserts, a prize raffle, and a motivational speaker. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the De Danaan School of Irish Dance performed outside of Westgate Flower Garden on March 17 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the De Danaan School of Irish Dance performed outside of Westgate Flower Garden on March 17 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the De Danaan School of Irish Dance performed outside of Westgate Flower Garden on March 17 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the De Danaan School of Irish Dance performed outside of Westgate Flower Garden on March 17 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the De Danaan School of Irish Dance performed outside of Westgate Flower Garden on March 17 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Sandra Taylor (centre) hosted a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at her Westgate Flower Garden shop on March 17, which featured Irish dancing, free desserts, a prize raffle, and a motivational speaker. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of people gathered outside of Westgate Flower Garden on March 17 to see the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which featured Irish dancing, free desserts, a prize raffle, and a motivational speaker. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

A Maple Ridge flower shop was even greener than usual on Friday as dozens of people flocked to the store to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festivities hosted by owner Sandra Taylor.

Taylor has been hosting celebrations for the Irish holiday at Westgate Flower Garden for more than two decades and reminded the crowd that they can expect her to keep doing it come rain or shine each year.

“Last year it was incredibly wet. Really wet,” she laughed. “But the people still came and the dancers still danced.”

Being Irish herself, Taylor holds the holiday close to her heart and made sure to acknowledge her homeland by singing Ireland’s national anthem in Gaelic following the Canadian anthem.

In addition to having a table full of tasty green treats, Taylor also hosted a prize raffle, had performances by the De Danaan School of Irish Dance, and got a motivational speaker to talk about his experience with Bean Around Books and Tea and the Pathfinder Youth Centre Society.