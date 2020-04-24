Families decorated their vehicles before driving by St. Patrick’s School on Monday, April 20, 2020 for a parade to celebrate students and staff. (Clive Heah/Special to The News)

PHOTOS: ‘Mom gives me too much homework’ sign waved during Maple Ridge school parade

St. Patrick’s invited students to drive-by school on Monday

A Maple Ridge school was the latest to participate in a drive-by parade to celebrate students and staff while kids continue the school-year from home.

St Patrick’s School (22589 121 Ave.) invited students to drive-by the school on Monday (April 20) afternoon where teachers and staff were ready to cheer and remind students they were missed.

“Since our students are from all over the place, we were not able to put together a teacher parade for them,” said school principal Clive Heah. “It is also an opportunity for the students to celebrate the great staff we have at St. Patricks School.”

Families visited the school with the vehicles decorated in balloons, streamers and signs thanking teachers and others that read, “My Mom gives me too much homework.”

“To all of you who are members of this community, whether near or far, you are all wonderful! Thank you for participating in lifting one another up in difficult times,” the school later posted on their Facebook page.

“Thank you for bringing smiles to the faces of children, teachers, mothers, fathers, grandparents, the young, the old, and everyone in between. It is because of you that this community is so strong, and it is because of you that we will overcome these difficult times and make beautiful memories,” the posted continued.

