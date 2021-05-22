Last years winner was Donna Lynn Prior who entered a photo submission of Francesca DeGroot of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Photos of Fabulous seniors wanted for contest

The second annual contest is being put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Netowork

Seniors Week is approaching fast and so is the deadline for this years Fabulous Seniors Photo Contest.

This is the second year of the contest put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

Last year it was an immediate hit with 24 entries.

“It gives people a chance to celebrate older adults who may not have won awards or received accolades but have had an important impact on their lives,” explained Heather Treleaven, coordinator of the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network.

In her description she introduced DeGroot as 92-years-young who lives on her own in her own home after losing her husband years ago.

DeGroot, she said, was originally from The Netherlands and was a young lady when Canadian soldiers arrived to free her town.

“She immigrated to Canada and married a widower with two children, whom she loved and raised as her own,” explained Prior.

She went on to say that DeGroot was active, walking and swimming everyday, knitting hand puppets for children around the world, somebody who was willing to help anyone and showing her support for frontline workers by banging pots on her porch.

READ MORE:92 years young and Pitt Meadows widower going strong

“Mrs DeGroot inspires me, and I feel she deserves recognition from her community,” said Prior.

This year Treleaven wants to see more photos of inspiring seniors – creative dads, hardworking moms, aunties who have encouraged and supported, friends and neighbours who showed kindness, strength or survival skills, she said.

Photos can be of friends, family, neighbours, colleagues or even themselves, she said.

“This contest really embodies what seniors week is all about. I hope folks will take the time to celebrate the special seniors in their lives,” added Treleaven.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows seniors enjoy outdoor dance party for Seniors Week

Each submission will be entered into a draw for a $150 gift card from the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Entries can be emailed to seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com. Submissions will be published online at mapleridgenews.com and where possible in print.

The deadline is June 12.

The deadline is June 12.

