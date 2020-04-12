PHOTOS: Roaring in the 1920s

Maple Ridge Museum offers a glimpse back in time to what this community looked like 100 years ago

by Val Patenaude/Special to The News

One hundred years ago in Maple Ridge the living wasn’t exactly easy, but it was pretty darn good.

There were around 3,000 people living in Maple Ridge with sufficient infrastructure to attract more.

Both the First World War and the Spanish Flu epidemic were in the past, and people were looking to the future.

It was the time of the railway loggers. Abernethy and Lougheed had their big camp booming at Allco providing so much employment that they had to bring men in from surrounding areas.

The community had a newspaper of its own – The Gazette – and Mussallem’s first garage had opened providing automobiles for all the new roads.

Students taking the first high school subjects offered had reason to be optimistic for a bright future.

Here’s a look at our past as depicted in the Maple Ridge Museum & Archives.

– Val Patenaude is director at the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives

