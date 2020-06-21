PHOTOS: Wildlife pictures pouring in

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are sharing pictures of wildlife in their backyard

Common male garter snakes vying for a female on lower Kanaka Creek. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

Submissions are already pouring in for the ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ photo contest being hosted by The News.

By sharing your photographs of local wildlife, you are automatically entered to win $50 Keg gift card.

Email your pictures to editor@mapleridgenews.com, and include the photographer’s name, where the picture was taken (must be in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows), and please provide a phone number you can be reached at.

All entries must be received before midnight on Monday, July 6.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

The contest winner will be announced in mid-July.

In advance, thanks for sharing with The News.

Keep the great images coming.

.

_____________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridgePhotographyPitt MeadowsWildlife



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Debbie Seibert retrieved tadpoles from a construction site ditch near their home and has watched them turn from tadpoles to frogs, before releasing them back to the wilderness in the same area. (Debbie Seibert/Special to The News)