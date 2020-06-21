Common male garter snakes vying for a female on lower Kanaka Creek. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

PHOTOS: Wildlife pictures pouring in

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are sharing pictures of wildlife in their backyard

Submissions are already pouring in for the ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ photo contest being hosted by The News.

By sharing your photographs of local wildlife, you are automatically entered to win $50 Keg gift card.

Email your pictures to editor@mapleridgenews.com, and include the photographer’s name, where the picture was taken (must be in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows), and please provide a phone number you can be reached at.

All entries must be received before midnight on Monday, July 6.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

The contest winner will be announced in mid-July.

In advance, thanks for sharing with The News.

Keep the great images coming.

.

_____________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridgePhotographyPitt MeadowsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Debbie Seibert retrieved tadpoles from a construction site ditch near their home and has watched them turn from tadpoles to frogs, before releasing them back to the wilderness in the same area. (Debbie Seibert/Special to The News)

Andria Harmon captured a picture of these deer, a momma and her fawn, on Garibaldi Street in East Maple Ridge. (Andria Harmon/Special to The News)

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: History never stops – inviting stories from the pandemic

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Wildlife pictures pouring in

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are sharing pictures of wildlife in their backyard

Fraser Valley Bandits, Ravens Brewing launch new beer

Heat Check is now available in stores in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Vernon judgment imposes probation and long list of conditions

LOOKING BACK: History never stops – inviting stories from the pandemic

Maple Ridge Museum & Archives wants to hear from local residents about their experiences during COVID

VIDEO: BC Girls Choir back in the running for top prize at Welsh music festival

The girls earned ‘Children’s Choir of the World’ at Llangollen International Musical in 2018

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Most Read