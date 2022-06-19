PHOTOS: You be the nature photo judge

Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Beth LeDrew capture a hummingbird in flight in her backyard in Pitt Meadows. “These little hummingbirds are hard to catch on camera but they are so much fun to watch,” she said. LeDrew entitled this photograph “Can’t See Me.” (Special to The News) Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Beth LeDrew of Pitt Meadows took a stroll out to the Addington marshlands recently, and spotted these two osprey. Do you have a local wildlife shot you’d be willing to share. Send it in today, and you could win. (Special to The News) Not quite wildlife, but still breath taking. Evan Smith shared this photo of llamas off Old Dewdney Trunk Road, looking up the Pitt River valley. (Special to The News)

We’d appreciate your help.

Once again, The News invites its readers to share their best ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ pictures.

Several people have done that, and these are the finalists.

Now, here’s where you come in…

If you’d like to be entered to win a $15 gift card to Once Upon A Tea, we’d ask you to vote and tell us which of the pictures you like best.

All submitted photos are reportedly taaken in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and the winning photo will run in an upcoming edition of the newspaper. That photographer will win a $50 gift card to a local eatery, Paliotti’s.

Email us your pick for the best Wildlife in Our Backyard photo, and you will automatically be entered to win the Tea gift card. Please email to contests@mapleridgenews.com.

All entries must be received before midnight on Thursday, June 30.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

