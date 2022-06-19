PHOTOS: You be the nature photo judge

We’d appreciate your help.
Once again, The News invites its readers to share their best ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ pictures.
Several people have done that, and these are the finalists.
Now, here’s where you come in…
If you’d like to be entered to win a $15 gift card to Once Upon A Tea, we’d ask you to vote and tell us which of the pictures you like best.
All submitted photos are reportedly taaken in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and the winning photo will run in an upcoming edition of the newspaper. That photographer will win a $50 gift card to a local eatery, Paliotti’s.
Email us your pick for the best Wildlife in Our Backyard photo, and you will automatically be entered to win the Tea gift card. Please email to contests@mapleridgenews.com.
All entries must be received before midnight on Thursday, June 30.
Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.
