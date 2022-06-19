PHOTOS: You be the nature photo judge

Another of Shan Pauls’ photos was also shortlisted. This one of an agile cedar waxwing working quickly and diligently to gather food for its babies who were apparently chattering in a tree not too far away. The bird attempted to ingest the Saskatoon berry, but was really struggling in its haste, said Pauls. “All of a sudden, the bird flung the berry into the air, gulped it down whole and flew off to the littles. What a delightful, sweet treat for the fledglings and for me.” (Special to The News)
Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Beth LeDrew capture a hummingbird in flight in her backyard in Pitt Meadows. “These little hummingbirds are hard to catch on camera but they are so much fun to watch,” she said. LeDrew entitled this photograph “Can’t See Me.” (Special to The News)Beth LeDrew capture a hummingbird in flight in her backyard in Pitt Meadows. “These little hummingbirds are hard to catch on camera but they are so much fun to watch,” she said. LeDrew entitled this photograph “Can’t See Me.” (Special to The News)
Bears are a regular through Kelly Mackowiak's Maple Ridge neighbourhood, and specifically her neighbours backyard, used as a pathway to Kanaka Creek. On this occasion, one of the local sows paused to rest in the heat and was tackled by her two precocious cubs, Mackowiak said. What followed is one of the most intimate scenes I have had the privilege to photograph. (Special to The News)
Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Beth LeDrew of Pitt Meadows took a stroll out to the Addington marshlands recently, and spotted these two osprey. Do you have a local wildlife shot you’d be willing to share. Send it in today, and you could win. (Special to The News)Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Beth LeDrew of Pitt Meadows took a stroll out to the Addington marshlands recently, and spotted these two osprey. Do you have a local wildlife shot you’d be willing to share. Send it in today, and you could win. (Special to The News)
Not quite wildlife, but still breath taking. Evan Smith shared this photo of llamas off Old Dewdney Trunk Road, looking up the Pitt River valley. (Special to The News)Not quite wildlife, but still breath taking. Evan Smith shared this photo of llamas off Old Dewdney Trunk Road, looking up the Pitt River valley. (Special to The News)
Shan Pauls enjoys getting out and taking photos of nature and landscape, but admits the “most amazing” pictures are captured in their own backyard in Webster’s Corners. “As we view all kinds of nature on our property, there are many opportunities to watch and learn and share, which goes both ways quite quietly and respectfully, Pauls said. Sharing this hummingbird picture. (Special to The News)
Walking by Hoffman Park, a few blocks from his Pitt Meadows home in Pitt Meadows, Alberto Mendonca saw this woodpecker having fun on a sunny day. He took the picture to share with his kids, but later decided to enter it in this contest. (Special to The News)
Melinda Breda captured this picture of deer in Maple Ridge Park, at 232nd Street. (Special to The News)

We’d appreciate your help.

Once again, The News invites its readers to share their best ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ pictures.

Several people have done that, and these are the finalists.

Now, here’s where you come in…

If you’d like to be entered to win a $15 gift card to Once Upon A Tea, we’d ask you to vote and tell us which of the pictures you like best.

All submitted photos are reportedly taaken in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and the winning photo will run in an upcoming edition of the newspaper. That photographer will win a $50 gift card to a local eatery, Paliotti’s.

Email us your pick for the best Wildlife in Our Backyard photo, and you will automatically be entered to win the Tea gift card. Please email to contests@mapleridgenews.com.

All entries must be received before midnight on Thursday, June 30.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePhotographyPitt MeadowsWildlife

Previous story
SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Just Posted

Another of Shan Pauls’ photos was also shortlisted. This one of an agile cedar waxwing working quickly and diligently to gather food for its babies who were apparently chattering in a tree not too far away. The bird attempted to ingest the Saskatoon berry, but was really struggling in its haste, said Pauls. “All of a sudden, the bird flung the berry into the air, gulped it down whole and flew off to the littles. What a delightful, sweet treat for the fledglings and for me.” (Special to The News)
PHOTOS: You be the nature photo judge

TransLink is defending its operation of HandyDART, after a critical letter from the union president. (HandyDART Users Guide)
LETTER: TransLink boosted HandyDART service while reducing fees, VP says

Pitt Meadows resident Jim Murden snapped a picture of one of his favourite birds – the hummingbird. Through the years, he has had many nest in his Japanese juniper tree, probably because its cones resemble the birds small nests. “Ideal camouflage,” as Murden noted. “One year I was able to film a couple that had two eggs. Once hatched, they raised them till they eventually took their own flight and left the nest,” he recounting, noting he has to fill his hummingbird feeder every two to three days to keep his fine-feathered neighbours fed. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

The annual Milner Hunt is one of the more popular events for local riders, hosted by Milner Downs in Langley. Horse Council of B.C. is happy to support this and many other events and initiatives across the province, including many in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, the hometown of council founders Bill Archibald and Sherman Olson. (Special to Black Press Media)
Still advocating for horse and rider

Pop-up banner image ×