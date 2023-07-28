Pirate Pak Day back at White Spot Maple Ridge

One day event raises money to send children and youth to camp at Zajac Ranch in Mission

Pirate Pak Day is returning to White Spot – including the Maple Ridge location – raising money for children and youth in need.

This year the campaign is poised to surpass a grand total of $1 million raised over the 11 years the fundraiser has been taking place – with the exception of the past three years.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, White Spot will be donating $2 from every adult and child’s Pirate Pak sold through dine-in and take-out to help send children and young adults to the Zajac Ranch, a summer camp in Mission for children and youth with life threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities.

“One of White Spot’s values has long been a deep commitment to people and the community. Pirate Pak Day holds a special place in our hearts because it exemplifies these values while also showing the immense positive impact that a day of fun can have in young people’s lives,” said Trent Carroll, president of White Spot Hospitality.

“This year is especially important as we strive to surpass the million-dollar mark in our accumulative Pirate Pak Day fundraising efforts, so we have all hands on deck to help us reach this historic milestone,” he added.

So far the fundraiser has raised $889,502 – by selling 444,751 Pirate Paks.

The children and youth the campaign supports are able to go to the 41 acre ranch for a special week where they participate in a variety of activities, including horseback riding, kayaking, water sports and arts and crafts.

Hundreds of children have had their lives enriched, lasting memories created, and new experiences made possible through continued guest support of Pirate Pak Day, said Carroll.

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

ALSO: White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

“Our long-standing partnership with White Spot provides a direct benefit for kids with medical needs,” noted Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children.

“Time spent at the ranch helps them develop greater social and environmental awareness, increased self-confidence, and positive attitudes towards physical activity. We encourage everyone to partake in Pirate Pak Day so that as many children as possible can experience summer camp,” added Zajac.

The popular children’s meal was first introduced in 1968.

Pirate Pak Day takes place on Wednesday, August 16 at 53 full-service White Spot locations in the province – including the Maple Ridge location at 20855 Lougheed Highway. The event excludes the Kelowna Airport, R+D Kitchen by White Spot & Triple O’s.

The one-day-only menu starts at 11 a.m. and is available for both dine-in and take-out – no delivery.

maple ridge