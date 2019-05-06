Pitt foundation still seeking top citizen nominees

Andrew Thompson accepts the Citizen of the Year award at the Pitt Meadows Day opening ceremonies in 2016. (THE NEWS/files)

Nominations are coming to a close for Pitt Meadows Citizen of the year.

The deadline is Sunday, May 12 – Mother’s Day.

The Pitt Meadows Community Foundation invites nominations for Pitt Meadows Citizen of the Year for 2019, presented to a person who has demonstrated a commitment to the community through volunteer work, community leadership and active community involvement.

It was last presented in 2016, to Andrew Thompson.

Nominees should have demonstrated achievement in:

• a direct contribution to the quality of life for you, your family, school or community;

• involvement in more than a single concern or project;

• demonstrated, either as an individual or through an organization, character, commitment, and/or leadership that made/makes a positive difference;

• active involvement in current community projects;

• involvement in activities reflecting favourably on Pitt Meadows;

• absence of self-service motivation, contributing his/her talents in helping others through acts of goodwill, without personal or monetary compensation;

• resident of Pitt Meadows for a minimum of 10 years.

Nominations without detailed information may not be considered.

If a candidate is not selected this year, the nomination will be required to be resubmitted in subsequent years, according to the foundation.

The official announcement and presentation will take place during the annual Pitt Meadows Day ceremonies, on Saturday, June 1 at Harris Road Park.

The Pitt Meadows Community Foundation award is different than the new City of Pitt Meadows awards, which will also recognize a citizen of the year.

For the community foundation award, mail nominations to: Pitt Meadows Community Foundation, Citizen of the Year Committee, P.O. BOX 31741, Pitt Meadows, B.C., V3Y 2H1; or email pmcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

• For additional information, email pmcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.



