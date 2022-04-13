Pitt Meadows Art Gallery features new exhibition

Yeonmi Kim uses discarded plastic to create her works

One of Yeonmi Kim’s works of art using discarded plastic, which is currently on display at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. (Special to The News)

A new exhibit at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery turns discarded plastic into works of art.

Plastemic opened on Saturday, and Yeonmi Kim’s unique works address consumerism and environmental changes, while at the same time celebrating nature.

Pieces include aerial views of places affected by environmental change and pieces that reflect the beauty and simplicity of the natural world.

The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday to Sunday, and Plastemic will be on display until May 15.

For more information on the gallery, and to see the virtual exhibition see pittmeadows.ca/pmag