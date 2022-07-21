The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery has a new exhibit, starting this weekend. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Art Gallery has new exhibit starting Saturday

Local chapter of The Federation of Canadian Artists display their work

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will have a new exhibit starting this weekend, with a bit more information than usual.

The old adage that “every picture tells a story” can be easily applied to any exhibition of paintings. With a title being the only clue, most artists rarely provide a background story to their work – but there usually is one.

The free public gallery, located at 12492 Harris Rd., offers a new exhibition by the The Federation of Canadian Artists, Fraser Valley Chapter. It is titled Every Picture Tells A Story and opens this Saturday, July 23, and provides viewers with a short story and a deeper connection for each piece.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. Every Picture Tells A Story will be on display until Sept. 4.

Learn more at pittmeadows.ca/pmag.

