Pitt Meadows Art Gallery has new exhibit starting Saturday

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will have a new exhibit starting this weekend, with a bit more information than usual.

The old adage that “every picture tells a story” can be easily applied to any exhibition of paintings. With a title being the only clue, most artists rarely provide a background story to their work – but there usually is one.

The free public gallery, located at 12492 Harris Rd., offers a new exhibition by the The Federation of Canadian Artists, Fraser Valley Chapter. It is titled Every Picture Tells A Story and opens this Saturday, July 23, and provides viewers with a short story and a deeper connection for each piece.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. Every Picture Tells A Story will be on display until Sept. 4.

Learn more at pittmeadows.ca/pmag.

