Christmas gifts. (Black Press Media file)

Pitt Meadows Art Gallery inviting artist submissions for annual Christmas sale

Application deadline will be Oct. 17

Just four months until the jingle bells and merriment, and the city of Pitt Meadows is gearing up already for the annual Christmas at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

Each year, the art gallery showcases and hosts artwork from local artists, to sell during the holiday season. This year too, they are looking for applications and submissions of giftable artwork, and unique, one-of-a-kind handmade items.

The art gallery will have the annual Christmas sale from Nov. 13, 2021 to Jan. 9, 2022.

Submissions will be accepted for either artwork for the Art Gallery, or handmade items for the Gallery Shop.

The deadline to submit is Oct. 17 at 11:59 p.m. and the status of the submissions will be confirmed by Oct. 20. Those artists who would be looking to drop off their submissions, would be able to do so between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2.

A completed application form with all supporting documents can be emailed to: pmag@pittmeadows.ca or dropped off or mailed to Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, Attn: PMAG, 12027 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 2B5.

For more information on how to submit an application to the art gallery, people can visit: pittmeadows.ca/callforartists

