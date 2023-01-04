Pitt Meadows Art Gallery to remain open until Sunday

The gallery will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 9, while being relocated

Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 9, while it is relocated to the Civic Centre. (The News files)

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will be open until Sunday, Jan. 8, before closing while it is relocated into the Civic Centre.

A decision was made by the city to keep it open an extra week due to “extreme winter weather, which caused facility closures before the holidays”.

In addition, everything in the store will be 10 per cent off.

The gallery is being relocated from its current site – the corner of Harris and McMyn Roads – to the Civic Centre, a move that is expected to take until the summer.

Meanwhile a pop-up space will be opened that will feature a local artist each month. The city currently has a call out for artists who would like to participate.

A display case located in the City Hall lobby will feature each pop-up exhibition, that will include both three dimensional and two dimensional pieces, for four weeks at a time. During this time the artwork will be showcased and will also be available for sale, facilitated by the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

Chosen artists will be responsible to determine what pieces of their work can fit into the space and provide display stands, if needed. They will also be responsible for the set-up and take-down of their artwork on the specified dates that are on the city website.

The display case has three shelves and will be locked at all times during the exhibition.

ALSO: Nicole MacDonald brings fresh perspective as new Pitt Meadows mayor

RELATED: Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows will be closed for railway underpass

Staff will provide labels for the artwork, and an artist biography, located inside the display, and marketing for the exhibition.

A virtual gallery will be on display on the website.

Artists can find applications on the city’s website at: pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage/pitt-meadows-art-gallery/call-artists-submissions and the completed forms with supporting documents can be emailed to the city at pmag@pittmeadows.ca or dropped off at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, 12027 Harris Road, Attn: PMAG.

For more information call 604-460-6754.

The galley at the current site will be open from 12-4 p.m. for its final days.