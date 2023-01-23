Pitt Meadows brewery releases new beer to mark seventh anniversary

Seven was released by Foamers’ Folly for their seventh anniversary. (Special to The News)

Foamers’ Folly is celebrating seven years in Pitt Meadows with a new beer.

Called “Seven”, the pilsner/wheat beer is a foeder-aged red currant sour. It is described by the company as a balance of “fruity, berry sweetness and tart acidity”.

General manager Zander Davison noted this is something the company does every year.

In the brew space they’ve got two large foeders which look like giant wooden casks, said Davison. According to the online publication Hop Culture, a foeder is basically a large oak barrel, vertical or horizontal, where wild, sour, or clean beer is aged or fermented.

“They’re made with oak and so the yeast in the oak has this sort of unpredictable wild interaction,” explained Davison.

“So when you brew in the foeders, even if you put the same ingredients in two years in a row, the end product is not exactly the same,” he added.

“You get something sort of unique every time.”

Head brewer at Foamers’ Folly, Lyndsay Birch, noted that the anniversary beers have been produced in the wooden foeders since they purchased them in 2018. And the foeders are specifically used to make the anniversary beers because the beer requires time and patience to mature.

“They are brewed at the end of one year, and packaged at the end of the next. We feel these beers are symbolic of our year’s growth, and they help us reflect back on how much our company has changed and grown,” she said.

Davison said Seven should be around for a while since it has a really long shelf life. But it will ultimately only be available until quantities last.

The beer is available in the BC Liquor Store in ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge.